Princess Heights wins Leading Boutique Hotel 2021, Leading Green Hotel 2021 | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Princess Heights Hotel has been awarded St. Maarten’s Leading Boutique Hotel 2021 and St. Maarten’s Leading Green Hotel 2021 by World Travel Awards.

World Travel Awards was established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries. A record 2,033,494 votes were cast in 2020 to select the winners.

“The management team and staff of Princess Heights Hotel are very proud to be recognised by the World Travel Awards committee and by consumers from around the world for our consistent efforts towards excellence, social responsibility and customer satisfaction,” said general manager Emil Lee.

“With today’s new COVID reality, adapting health and safety protocols to ensure the safety of customers and staff has been challenging. These awards for 2021 are especially significant for us, as it validates that we have managed to successfully navigate difficult times and proven to be a nimble organisation that has been able to adapt to ever-changing consumer needs and desires,” said operations manager Saskia De La Fuente.

“The recognition as a leading Boutique Hotel is of particular significance to us since we focus a lot of time and energy on our boutique luxury suites and personalised service. We are keenly focused on delivering a personalised and memorable vacation experience.”

Lee said that with heightened cleaning and hygiene procedures, winning recognition as St. Maarten’s Leading Green Hotel means a lot to the entire Princess Heights Hotel team. While adhering to heightened hygiene procedures, the hotel has been diligent in maintaining its commitment to its social and corporate objectives such as improving efficiency and reducing its environmental footprint.

“We continue to implement a number of strategies to reduce waste, improve efficiency with electricity and water consumption, reduce use of harmful chemicals, implement ‘reduce, reuse and recycle’ strategies as we continue to innovate. The Princess Heights Hotel team’s commitment to safeguard other staff members as well as our visitors is reflected in the fact that all of the team members are fully vaccinated for COVID-19,” Lee said.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/princess-heights-wins-leading-boutique-hotel-2021-leading-green-hotel-2021