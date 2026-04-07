Princess Juliana International Airport welcomes Southwest Airlines inaugural flight from Orlando | THE DAILY HERALD

Southwest Airlines flight SWA 1873 receives the traditional water cannon salute on arrival at PJIA on Tuesday afternoon. (Robert Luckock photo)

AIRPORT–Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) marked another milestone in connectivity and a new addition to its network with the arrival of Southwest Airlines inaugural flight from Orlando to St. Maarten on Tuesday afternoon.

The 137-seater Boeing 737-700 flight SWA 1873 was greeted with a traditional water cannon salute as it taxied to the gate. Among the regular passengers on board were Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Communication (TEATT) Grisha Heyliger-Marten, Director of St. Maarten Tourism Bureau May-Ling Chun, and officials from the French side tourism office.

Disembarking passengers were welcomed by Airport Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Michael Cleaver, Southwest Airlines Vice President Network Strategy & Operations Adam Decaire, and French side Commissioner of Tourism and Culture Valérie Damaseau.

“This inaugural service connecting St. Maarten with Orlando and Baltimore represents more than just new routes, it reflects growing confidence in our destination, our airport and as a key gateway to the Caribbean region,” said Michael Cleaver in his welcoming remarks. “Improved connectivity is essential to the continued growth of our island; it strengthens tourism, the economy, supports our locals and makes it easier for families, friends and businesses to stay connected. We are confident this collaboration will bring great value to our mutual customers.”

Minister Heyliger-Marten noted the many years previous tourism ministers had tried in vain to get Southwest Airlines to St. Maarten, joking that today she had got “the best end of the stick”. “Partnerships like these are what makes us thrive. We thank you, and look forward to a fruitful partnership with you.”

Said Valérie Damaseau: “This service creates new vital connections between our island and US markets, strengthening accessibility and extending our reach like never before. This is the result of years of collaboration between our tourism authorities, airport partners, airlines and stakeholders on both sides of the island. As a tourism office we are fully committed to these routes and we will intensify our efforts in these key markets to ensure strong demand, sustained impact and lasting growth for our tourism economy.”

Both Damaseau and Cleaver extended congratulations to Windward Islands Airways Winair for being appointed ground handler for Southwest.

Adam Decaire said the welcome for Southwest had been incredible. “This is our eleventh airport in the Caribbean, and second one this year. On behalf of our 70,000 employees we welcome St. Maarten to our family.”

Southwest will operate a once daily service from Orlando, Florida, to St. Maarten and a twice weekly flight (Saturday and Sunday) from Baltimore to St. Maarten. The inaugural flight from Baltimore will be this coming Saturday, April 11, preceded the night before with a French/Dutch side trade and media event.

“Baltimore Washington is a very important area for us. The demand has always been there and looking for a direct flight has always been our goal,” remarked St. Maarten Tourism Bureau Director, May-Ling Chun. “We are definitely going to be intensifying our sales and marketing strategies. People are already excited because that’s the mid-Atlantic area. And Southwest is being sold on Expedia and that helps with the campaigns we run.”

Michael Cleaver clarified it has actually been 14 years since negotiations started to tempt Southwest Airlines into coming to St. Maarten. In thanking all the partners who made this special day happen, he credited Aeronautical Business Manager Suzy Kartokromo for her perseverance from the beginning in those negotiations.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/princess-juliana-international-airport-welcomes-southwest-airlines-inaugural-flight-from-orlando