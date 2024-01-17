Princess Port de Plaisance, SXM Heineken Regatta sign venue agreement for 2024 | THE DAILY HERALD

Signing of the 2024 venue agreement for the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta at Princess Port de Plaisance. From left: Sint Maarten Yacht Club Regatta Foundation Commodore Frits Bus, Princess Group of Companies St. Maarten Managing Director Z. Hakan Unal and Princess International Financial Area Manager Erhan Kilic. (Robert Luckock photo)





COLE BAY–Sint Maarten Yacht Club Regatta Foundation Commodore Frits Bus and Princess Group of Companies St. Maarten Managing Director Z. Hakan Unal on Wednesday signed the venue agreement for the upcoming 2024 St. Maarten Heineken Regatta.

For several years now Princess Port de Plaisance Resort has hosted the Regatta’s land-based activities, acclaimed international concerts and award ceremonies, and hosted thousands of international and regional sailors, tourists and island residents during the week of the regatta.

“The partnership with Princess Port de Plaisance is of high importance to the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta and adds to the overall experience of the four nights of entertainment,” explained Bus. “We are grateful to be able to continue hosting the Regatta concerts at Princess Port de Plaisance. However, we would also like to point out the conveniences offered by the venue.

“Besides large amounts of parking options, there are entertainment options for early visitors such as the Princess Casino, Princess Port de Plaisance Hotel Trademark Collection by Wyndham, several restaurants and a Country Club and Gym. Sailors will have the opportunity to dock at Yacht Club Port de Plaisance and have front row seats to the venue.”

Added Regatta Director Michele Korteweg: “The partnership with Princess Port de Plaisance and St. Maarten Heineken Regatta goes back many years, when the Thursday night was hosted at Princess Port de Plaisance.

“As of 2018, Princess Port de Plaisance became the main venue and allowed for a larger scale setup, using the impressive grounds, for the Regatta Village. This shows the generosity of the owners of the venue and growing partnership with the Regatta.”

Managing Director Z. Hakan Unal noted Chairman of the Princess International Group Mr. Sudi Özkan has made and continues to make valuable contributions to the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta and many other large events.

“This in addition to the many jobs and large amount of economy that his businesses have created in the countries where his businesses are located,” Unal said. “Mr. Sudi Özkan has made, and is still making valuable contributions to the creation of additional jobs and economy as well as international visibility in terms of marketing and advertisement in all countries where his businesses are located, including St. Maarten.”

Princess Port de Plaisance Resort Trademark Collection by Wyndham is part of Princess International Group which has 16 hotels in 16 countries, 33 casinos, marinas, country clubs, restaurants, cinemas, night clubs, real estate, and industrial and energy companies.

The Group has more than 15,000 employees and is a supporter at the highest possible levels of numerous events, including the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta. It is also a major developer, founder, and participant in numerous charitable causes including schools, hospitals, and many more.

According to the website

worldofprincess.com, Princess International, led by its Chairman Mr. Sudi Özkan, is the world’s

most geographically widespread hotel, casino, and entertainment company and a leading player in the international casino gaming industry. It successfully operates hotel and casino projects around the world with its unique casino development and management services.

The Princess International brand is recognised worldwide for innovative casino gaming concepts. Each of the hotels and casinos has been specially designed to meet the needs, tastes, and traditions of the host community and makes significant contributions to tourism in the area.

For more than 35 years, Princess International has been providing games and hospitality on four continents with a service approach based on providing an excellent experience to its guests. Service, quality, honesty, responsibility, and respect for traditions are the most important motivations behind its success and this mission is reflected in all business activities.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/princess-port-de-plaisance-sxm-heineken-regatta-sign-venue-agreement-for-2024