Priority service for elderly, seating improvements at Receiver’s Office | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Priority service for the elderly and seating for client’s comfort are improvements that Finance Marinka Gumbs has instituted at the Receiver’s Office.

She said that during a recent visit to the Receiver’s Office, she had observed the long lines for motor vehicle tax payments. Commending the cashiers for the numerous compliments on how efficiently the lines were moving and indicating that their dedication and hard work are truly appreciated and play a significant role in maintaining smooth operations, Gumbs said she recognises that there is still room for improvement to enhance the overall customer service experience provided by government.

“To address this, I will be reinforcing several changes aimed at improving the experience for our residents at the Receiver’s Office,” she said, adding that these changes include seating to ensure comfort while waiting and priority service for the elderly to reduce their waiting times, which will be provided at window #6.

Gumbs urged motorists to walk with the correct documents to pay their motor vehicle tax – a bill of sale if it is a new vehicle, current valid insurance and current valid inspection.

“These planned improvements are part of our broader efforts to continuously improve public services and ensure a more citizen-friendly environment when interacting with government offices,” she said.

She also commended residents who have already made their vehicle tax payments, saying, “Your timely compliance contributes to the efficient functioning of the system and helps support vital public services.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/priority-service-for-elderly-seating-improvements-at-receiver-s-office