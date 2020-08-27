Prison gets new locks | THE DAILY HERALD

From left: Prison management team member Humphrey Concincion, Justice Ministry policy support advisor Tiffany Glasgow, and Kooyman Account Manager Jean-Brien Thomas.

POINTE BLANCHE–The Pointe Blanche prison now has a new locking system for its cell gates and doors. This is a temporary solution until another locking system arrives from Europe.

The temporary locks came out of a recent meeting of Justice Minister Anna Richardson, prison guards, and representatives of trade unions Windward Islands Civil Servants Union/Private Sector Union (WICSU/PSU) and ABVO St. Maarten.

During the meeting the prison guards expressed concern about the outdated locking system being used on inmate cell gates and doors. Earlier this year, inmates broke out of their cells after not being fed for the entire morning. Police had to be called to give inmates their food and to maintain order.

The prison has been awaiting a permanent locking system from Europe since earlier this year. However, due to the manufacturer’s production delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the locks are only expected to arrive sometime before the end of the year.

In the meantime, the Justice Ministry ordered temporary locks at Kooyman hardware store. These locks were delivered to the prison on Wednesday and will be installed soon.

“The locks received are durable, with warranty, and will temporarily replace all current locks while we await the permanent system. This effort is part of the many improvements the prison is currently working on,” said prison management team member Humphrey Concincion.

“[I am – Ed.] committed to addressing the grievances expressed by prison staff and all other departments within the Ministry of Justice. I look forward to attaining more positive results for the Ministry with this determined approach,” said Richardson.

