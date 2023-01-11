Prison strike: Inmates demand their human rights be respected | THE DAILY HERALD

Attorney Sjamira Roseburg leaving the Pointe Blanche prison on Tuesday morning after speaking with inmates who are on strike, stating their human rights are being violated.

PHILIPSBURG–For the fifth day in a row, the eighty men and seven women imprisoned at the Pointe Blanche prison refuse to perform their daily duties and do not leave their cells for recreation or prison work. The strike by prisoners has been prompted by violations of their human rights, in particular the poor state of medical care inside the prison.

“It is a game of Russian roulette with our lives,” the inmates stated in a letter to the editor published in The Daily Herald’s Friday edition, citing the lack of permanent medical service inside the Pointe Blanche prison.

Although Justice Minister Anna Richardson appointed general practitioner Dr. Nawu as a prison doctor last year, the detainees cannot count on the doctor’s full time presence in the prison. Dr. Nawu, who together with Dr. Singh took over the Midtown Medical Clinic from retired Dr. Mercuur in 2021, divides his time and attention between this large family practice, the usually overcrowded cell complex behind the police station in Philipsburg and the prison in Pointe Blanche which is at maximum capacity.

With a Pointe Blanche inmate suffering from leukaemia, others having high blood pressure, high cholesterol, dental problems and some suffering from severe mental illness, the inmates demand the 24-hour presence of a medical professional. They also complain about poor nutrition and lack of fruits in their diet, stating that the meals served in prison promote heart disease.

Prison Inmates Association lawyer Sjamira Roseburg visited the prison on Tuesday morning, confirming that the inmates are continuing their strike. “The detainees are not doing the work they normally do,” Roseburg explained. “Detainees do not use the kitchen, they do not cook. They no longer carry water with ice to their cells. The sewing room is closed. The guys who do maintenance work have laid down this work. There is no cleaning being done.”

The action is a cry for help, Roseburg said. “Their health and safety is at stake. There don’t seem to be enough guards to ensure the safety of the inmates. At times there are only two or three guards to ensure the safety of the 80 male inmates. This is asking for problems! It always seems to take pressure to get the management of the prison to respond to requests for help. The detainees are at the mercy of the government. The care for inmates leaves much to be desired.”

The situation has gone on for far too long, the attorney said. “It goes from bad to worse. What are we waiting on? This violation of Article 3 of the European Convention on Human Rights needs to be ended!

“If St. Maarten cannot solve this alone, then it should become a kingdom affair. Something has to be done. The situation can no longer continue like this: enough is enough!”

This newspaper’s attempt to get a comment from Minister Richardson proved unsuccessful up to press time.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/prison-strike-inmates-demand-their-human-rights-be-respected