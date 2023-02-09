Prisoners given opportunity to provide input on improving prison conditions | THE DAILY HERALD

From left: Acting Governor Perin Bradley and Prison Adviser David Butler-Trump outside His Majesty’s Prison.

ANGUILLA–On Tuesday, February 7, Acting Governor Perin Bradley held a meeting with the Prison Council at His Majesty’s Prison. Chair of the Visiting Justice Committee Professor Delroy Louden and visiting UK Ministry of Justice Prison Adviser David Butler-Trump attended as observers.

The purpose of the Prison Council is to provide a channel of communication between the facility’s administration and the inmates. It gives the prison inmates an opportunity to offer suggestions that could improve the conditions or welfare of all the inmates at the prison.

The meeting followed disturbances that took place at the prison on January 16 and 17. Since then there have been inspections by the Environmental Health Unit, a nutritionist, a kitchen inspection and a walk-through by Governor Dileeni Daniel-Selvaratnam before she left the island.

The prison adviser arrived in Anguilla on January 18 and is still involved in the ongoing investigations and assisting with the assessment of the conditions at the prison and any actions that need to be taken.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/prisoners-given-opportunity-to-provide-input-on-improving-prison-conditions