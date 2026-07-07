Prisoners learn to bake sweet bread | THE DAILY HERALD

Participants.

WILLEMSTAD–Inmates participating in the kitchen programme at Curaçao prison “Sentro di Detenshon i Korekshon Korsou” (SDKK) recently took part in a hands-on baking workshop, where they learned how to make traditional sweet bread as part of their vocational training. The initiative was organised at the request of several detainees enrolled in the Bread and Pastry course, under the guidance of the prison’s culinary instructors.

According to SDKK, the activity provided an opportunity for participants to share knowledge, develop practical baking skills and encourage one another through teamwork. The workshop formed part of the prison’s broader rehabilitation efforts, which aim to equip inmates with vocational skills that can help improve their opportunities for employment and successful reintegration into society after their release.

Prison officials described the baking session as a positive and rewarding experience, noting that the participants successfully produced a variety of sweet breads while strengthening their cooperation and confidence in the kitchen. SDKK continues to offer educational and vocational training programmes designed to promote personal development and prepare inmates with practical skills for life beyond incarceration.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/prisoners-learn-to-bake-sweet-bread