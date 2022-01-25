Private plane disabled on runway last night | THE DAILY HERALD

AIRPORT — A private BE58 aircraft out of Florida became disabled on the runway of Princess Juliana Airport (PJIA) around 7:15pm on Monday, January 24.

According PJIA’s corporate communications department, there were no injuries and the Airport’s Operations team with the assistance of the Sunline Technical Maintenance and the Signature Flight Support teams were successful in removing the plane.

The airport’s runway was restored to regular operations at 8:23pm.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/private-plane-disabled-on-runway-last-night