Private schools and daycare/play schools can close at own discretion | THE DAILY HERALD

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten–The Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth & Sport, would like to inform those concerned, that all schools will be closed on Election Day, Thursday, January 9, but private schools, daycare/play schools, are exempt from this and can close at their own discretion.

“Classes will resume as normal on Friday, January 10,” the Ministry stated in a press release issued Wednesday evening.

