Progress made in meeting between Collectivité, collective’s delegation | THE DAILY HERALD

The collective’s delegation during the meeting with elected officials in Hôtel de la Collectivité on Friday. (Robert Luckock photo)

MARIGOT–President Daniel Gibbs and the elected representatives of the majority received the collective of collectives’ negotiating delegation in Hôtel de la Collectivité on Friday to follow up on exchanges held in the Préfecture Wednesday morning. The aim was to address the issues that fall within the Collectivité’s responsibility and to discuss and provide concrete answers to the collective’s proposals.

This first working meeting was held in the presence of the media and was the subject of constructive exchanges, essentially focused on purchasing power and measures in favour of youth. Vocational training and employment took up a large part of the discussions.

Following on from the points discussed at the meeting in the Préfecture, the elected representatives of the Collectivité were able to present the training measures in force: the Skills Investment Plan (Plan d’Investissement dans les Compétences (PIC)), vocational training, forward-looking management of employment and skills (Gestion Prévisionnelle des Emplois et des Compétences Territoriales (GPECT) and Cadre Avenir, the training programme for middle and senior management. The members of the collective were able to express their expectations in this area.

The issue of compulsory vaccination, which falls under the prerogatives of the State, was addressed by the collective at the end of the session. Gibbs heard the concerns on this subject and said the Collectivité was following the situation with great attention.

He undertook to provide a written report next week on the institution’s responses to the collectives. It was agreed to organise a second meeting to discuss the issues that could not be dealt with at this first meeting, in particular the social measures of the city policy (“Politique de la Ville”) and the coastal land issue of the “50 geometric steps”.

In addition to institutional communication, it was recommended on the request of the collectives that local communication be implemented with young people in difficulty, to inform them directly of existing measures.

It should be noted that a Job Dating event on the positions available in the tourism sector will be organised in partnership with the State, the Chamber of Commerce CCISM and employment office Pôle Emploi in the car park of the Collectivité, on November 19, from 9:00am to 1:00pm.

The meeting allowed for constructive discussions with the common objective of finding concrete solutions and strengthening local public action. Themed meetings were also proposed to the members of the collective to work together on certain priority subjects.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/progress-made-in-meeting-between-collectivite-collective-s-delegation