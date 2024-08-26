Prominent businessman Alvin Courtar passes away on Statia | THE DAILY HERALD

Prominent businessman the late Alvin Courtar.

ST. EUSTATIUS–Prominent businessman Alvin Valentine Courtar passed away on the island of St. Eustatius on Monday, August 19. He was born in Statia on June 17, 1933.

Alvin “Bimbie” Courtar was a self-made man with a golden heart. He was the son of the late Paul “Ishn Daddy” Courtar and Alexandrine “Nonca” Courtar-Lindo.

Alvin Courtar was a fisherman, farmer, contractor, businessman and pilot. He did not have the chance to attend school but that did not prevent him from reaching his goals in life.

Alvin Courtar out at sea.

Alvin Courtar taking the controls of a plane.

He was especially dedicated to whatever he was doing; when he was a fisherman, he could be seen leaving the harbour and going out in his fishing vessel to pull in his fishing pots.

No obstacle could prevent Courtar from achieving a goal; when he set his mind to something, nothing could stop him from achieving it. This was especially true for his piloting skills. A well-known saying about Courtar was, “Bimbi took the controls of the plane and the lady started to pray.” He was very instrumental in the construction of Statia Terminal and the associated roads in the hills.

One of those he helped more than 50 years ago still recalled what he had done for them and has never forgotten his kindness.

Courtar also received a Royal Decoration.

He would always greet a person with a smile and a kind word and was always willing to help in any way without seeking favours. People he helped over the years recently shared how he did so.

Businessman Vaughn Sams said of Courtar that he was a titan of his time, a veritable encyclopaedia of Statian history and enterprise. His shared interest in business and aviation served as the foundation for countless afternoons spent immersed in his captivating narratives. He was a profound storyteller and his mind remained vividly clear to the end.

Courtar’s extraordinary accomplishments, particularly given his lack of formal education, stand as a testament to his indomitable spirit and unwavering determination. His contributions to the island of Statia are immeasurable and his influence extended far beyond its shores.

Sams said that although his passing is a profound loss, solace can be found in the knowledge of a life lived to the fullest. “Mr. Courtar’s existence was a journey rich in experiences, achievements, impact, equivalent to multiple lifetimes, and he will be deeply missed.”

Courtar’s funeral will take place from 2:00pm today, Monday, August 26, at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Newton’s Pasture, where viewing and tributes will take place and the service is scheduled to start at 3:00pm. Officiating are Pastor Virgil Sams and Pastor Timothy Leito.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/prominent-businessman-alvin-courtar-passes-away-on-statia