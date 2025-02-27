‘Promising opportunities’ for fresh produce and seafood from Panama | THE DAILY HERALD

TEATT Minister Grisha Heyliger-Marten (third left) along with COCI Board Member Nzinga Lake (left) and COCI Executive Director Jude Houston (second left).

PHILIPSBURG–Discussions St. Maarten held with Panama’s director of export, focusing on leveraging Panama as a trade hub for St. Maarten and the wider Caribbean, presented promising opportunities for direct shipments of fresh produce and seafood, potentially reducing consumer costs in St. Maarten.

Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) Grisha Heyliger-Marten alluded to this during the live Council of Ministers press briefing on Wednesday.

The minister told reporters that from February 12 to 14, she participated in the Dutch Caribbean Mission in Panama alongside representatives from the St. Maarten Chamber of Commerce and Industry (COCI) and Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA). The minister said this initiative, the first of its kind, aimed to foster trade and economic collaboration between the Dutch Caribbean islands and Panama.

“Despite St. Maarten’s limited representation, the event was highly beneficial. I attended a reception hosted by the Dutch ambassador, where I spoke on St. Maarten’s trade potential. Additionally, I held 10 one-on-one meetings with Panamanian and Dutch Caribbean businesses, including Copa Airlines and Tocumen Airport, to explore airlift collaboration opportunities,” she said, before alluding to the possibility of direct shipments.

“A significant discussion took place with Panama’s director of export, focusing on leveraging Panama as a trade hub for St. Maarten and the wider Caribbean. This initiative presents promising opportunities for direct shipments of fresh produce and seafood, potentially reducing consumer costs on our island,” she said.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/promising-opportunities-for-fresh-produce-and-seafood-from-panama