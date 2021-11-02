Promotional campaign in Netherlands, Belgium | THE DAILY HERALD

The digital poster that was on display in four major Dutch cities.

PHILIPSBURG–During the months of September and October, St. Maarten’s public awareness agency in the Netherlands, USP Marketing PR, carried out a national awareness promotional campaign of destination St. Maarten in the Netherlands, and partly in the Belgian markets.

A poster of the destination was shown more than 1.9 million times, which was 200,000 times more than the agency’s target number.

Destination St. Maarten social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram also generated a lot of traffic. USP Marketing PR created a video depicting destination touristic highlights, culture and nature of the island which led to an increase in the number of followers; Facebook reached more than 326,000, and Instagram had 101,000 impressions, it was stated in a press release.

A significant number of users also visited the Dutch St. Maarten website “Vakantie St. Maarten,” which saw an increase of over 2,000 per cent.

Director of St. Maarten Tourist Bureau (STB) May-Ling Chun said on Sunday that the results of the campaign in the Netherlands and Belgium were impressive. The objective of the campaign was to inspire viewers to think of St. Maarten for their next holiday; secondly to increase traffic to the St. Maarten website and social media followers.

Divi Little Bay Beach Resort partnered with the promotional campaign where a traveller could win a complete holiday to the destination. A digital poster with a St. Maarten visual and a QR-code was on display via 70 billboards in central locations in the cities of Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Haarlem, and The Hague.

The posters were near central train stations and bus stops and along main pedestrian walkways. The promotional campaign consisted of four elements: the out-of-home campaign; a social media campaign; the online native video campaign; and a campaign with Online Travel Agency TIX.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/promotional-campaign-in-netherlands-belgium