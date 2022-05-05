Promotional sale of Saba Splash water | THE DAILY HERALD

The sale of Saba Splash water bottles on the parking lot in Windwardside on Wednesday.



SABA–The public had the opportunity to buy Saba Splash, the locally produced and bottled drinking water, at reduced prices on Wednesday, May 4.

The Saba Splash team sold three- and five-gallon water bottles from the back of the Saba Splash truck on the parking lot in front of the Tourism Bureau in Windwardside.

The five-gallon bottle was on sale for US $4 and the three-gallon bottle for $3. This reduced price did not include the $7 one-time deposit that people have to pay for the bottle itself. This deposit ensures that people bring back the empty bottles so they can be refilled.

People received one free stand and tap or a small hand pump per household.

People are encouraged to purchase Saba Splash water. It is more affordable than imported water, of high quality, sustainable and helps to reduce the amount of single-use plastic.

Saba Splash is sold at the Emporium supermarket in The Bottom and at Big Rock supermarket in Windwardside.

The Saba Splash water-bottling plant opened in November 2021 with funding from the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management IenW and the assistance of Dutch water operators VEI.

Because Saba has no drinking water distribution system many people rely on bottled water. Saba Splash provides safe, affordable drinking water, a basic need for the people.

The Saba Splash team on the parking lot Wednesday included manager Oscar van der Kaap, assistant Justin Linzey and Fred Elgers and Eric Adamse of VEI.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/promotional-sale-of-saba-splash-water