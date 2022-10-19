Proposal approved for 8 MPs to attend congress in The Hague | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Parliament’s Central Committee approved a nine-member delegation which includes eight Members of Parliament (MPs) plus the secretary general of the legislature to travel to The Hague, the Netherlands, to attend and participate in the 32nd Congress and Trade Mission titled: “Gelijkwaardigheid binnen het Koninkrijk”, on December 7 and 8.

Participation in the congress is at a cost of 950 euros per person, with an additional 45-euro registration fee. Registration includes network lunches, coffee breaks/networking moments and inter-expo organising face-to-face conversations.

The issue was discussed in a meeting of Parliament’s Central Committee on Monday. The nine-member delegation includes the secretary general of Parliament plus Chairperson of Parliament Grisha Heyliger-Marten (United People’s (UP) party); United Democrats (UD) MP Sarah Wescot-Williams; UP MP Rolando Brison; independent MP Christophe Emmanuel; National Alliance (NA) MP William Marlin; and asking that their option to attend remain open, United St. Maarten Party (US Party) MP Chanel Brownbill, independent MP Ludmila de Weever and independent MP Solange Duncan. Originally confirmed to attend were the secretary general, Heyliger-Marten and Wescot-Williams.

During the meeting, the other MPs expressed interest in either attending or having their option to attend remain open.

In her opening remarks at the start of the meeting, Heyliger-Marten said on August 12, Parliament received an invitation for MPs to attend the Congress and Trade Mission, which will be held in Niewspoort (The Hague), the Netherlands. On October 4, Parliament received the draft programme for the congress.

The meeting was held to approve the work visit for the delegation to attend the congress on behalf of Parliament and to also approve the travel arrangements for the delegation.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/proposal-approved-for-8-mps-to-attend-congress-in-the-hague