Proposed regulations to reduce single use plastic to be presented on Feb 4. | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The Plastic-Free SXM initiative, executed on behalf of the government of St. Maarten, is developing regulations to reduce single-use plastics in the country.

The proposed regulations will be presented to the public during a town hall meeting at University of St. Martin (USM) from 6:00pm to 8:00pm Tuesday, February 4.

“During the town-hall meeting we will present the draft regulations that will reduce the amount of specific single-use plastics through import restrictions. We invite the public to attend, learn more and ask questions,” said St Maarten Development Foundation (SMDF) Director Makhicia Brooks. Plastic Free SXM is supported by the RESEMBID Programme which is funded by the European Union and implemented by Expertise France.

SMDF said in a press release on Monday that artist and teacher Daphne Prevoo has partnered with it to raise awareness about single-use plastics through the Plastic Free SXM initiative.

Collaborating with students, teachers, and volunteers, Prevoo has completed several vibrant 1.5×1.5m murals at eight schools. Placed near school entrances, playgrounds, classrooms, or waste bins, these murals serve as daily reminders of the importance of reducing and properly disposing of plastic waste.

“As a resident of St. Maarten, I see first-hand the amount of plastic waste that ends up on our streets and in our environment,” said Prevoo. “As a teacher, I believe that sustainable change begins with education. These murals are my small contribution to inspire a new generation to protect our island.”

