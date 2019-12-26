Prosecutor invites protest victims to file complaints | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT–The Prosecutor’s Office is inviting citizens who were victims or witnesses to the protests in Marigot since December 11, to submit complaints to the Marigot Gendarmerie.

“On the occasion of illegal blockades of the public roads, many offences against the criminal law have been recorded in St. Martin since December 11, namely obstruction of traffic, theft, armed gatherings, damage to private and public property, violence against Gendarmes, incitement to commit these offences, etcetera,” the office stated in a release.

“In addition to the ongoing judicial investigations to identify the perpetrators and instigators of these offences, the Prosecutor’s Office invites citizens who are victims or witnesses of reprehensible acts to communicate with the Marigot Gendarmerie any useful and documented complaint and to provide, even anonymously, images or videos mentioning the dates and places of abuses or blockades they themselves may have observed, and which may help in the identification and criminal prosecution of the perpetrators.”

