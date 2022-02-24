Prosecutor: No arrests so far in fatal shooting of teenager | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT–The fifteen-year-old boy who was fatally shot in Colombier during the night of Friday, February 18, died of internal haemorrhaging in hospital when the bullet entered his liver, Assistant Prosecutor Michaël Ohayon from Pointe-à-Pitre, Guadeloupe, told local French media on Thursday. He said no suspect had been arrested so far.

Preliminary elements of the investigation indicated the victim was being pursued by three scooters in Colombier with a pillion passenger on one scooter firing the fatal shot. The motive for the shooting is not known.

The investigation is being conducted by detectives in St. Martin (Brigades de Recherches) under the Criminal Division of the Prosecutor’s Office in Pointe-à-Pitre. The victim was from St. Martin.

The autopsy will be carried out today, Friday.

