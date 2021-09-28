Prosecutor’s Office plans to review complaints about Vineyard Heights | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Although “there is no ongoing investigation related to Vineyard Heights”, the Prosecutor’s Office said it will review complaints about the granting of long lease land in this area by the Minister of Public Housing, Environment, Spatial Planning, and Infrastructure VROMI.

“The Prosecutor’s Office has taken note of the ongoing issues and complaints in the community surrounding the distribution of land in what is known as “Vineyard Heights” or “Over the Bank”, a press release from the Prosecutor’s Office reads. “This has led to the opening of a designated email address – This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

document.getElementById(‘cloak01be5b6e1fc34b4c2c3bd49545c454e9’).innerHTML = ”;

var prefix = ‘ma’ + ‘il’ + ‘to’;

var path = ‘hr’ + ‘ef’ + ‘=’;

var addy01be5b6e1fc34b4c2c3bd49545c454e9 = ‘vineyard’ + ‘@’;

addy01be5b6e1fc34b4c2c3bd49545c454e9 = addy01be5b6e1fc34b4c2c3bd49545c454e9 + ‘omcarib’ + ‘.’ + ‘org’;

var addy_text01be5b6e1fc34b4c2c3bd49545c454e9 = ‘vineyard’ + ‘@’ + ‘omcarib’ + ‘.’ + ‘org’;document.getElementById(‘cloak01be5b6e1fc34b4c2c3bd49545c454e9’).innerHTML += ‘‘+addy_text01be5b6e1fc34b4c2c3bd49545c454e9+”;

– to which anyone with a complaint/concern, as well as supporting correspondence can submit these for review by the Prosecutor’s Office.”

According to the press statement, the information/documents received by the Prosecutor’s Office via this email address will be reviewed to determine if there is anything that warrants further inspection.

The opening of the designated email address is said to also stem from several (public) calls to the Prosecutor’s Office. “One such example is an open letter published in The Daily Herald on Tuesday, September 28, calling on the Prosecutor’s Office to look into this matter that is of concern for a significant number of people in the community.”

The Prosecutor’s Office is charged with the criminal enforcement of the rule of law and with other tasks determined by law. This main task can be divided into three sub-tasks: the investigation of criminal offences, the prosecution of criminal offences, and supervision of the execution of criminal sentences.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/prosecutor-s-office-plans-to-review-complaints-about-vineyard-heights