Prosecutor’s Office reopens its renovated office building | THE DAILY HERALD

The renovated Prosecutor’s Office in Bonaire.

CARIBBEAN NETHERLANDS–Attorney General of Curaçao, St. Maarten and Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba Ton Maan, in the presence of colleagues and judicial partners, opened the renovated building of the Prosecutor’s Office for the Caribbean Netherlands at Bulevar Julio A. Abraham in Kralendijk, Bonaire, on Tuesday, May 17.

After the constitutional change in 2010, Saba and St. Eustatius joined the Prosecutor’s Office of Bonaire, which meant that the existing space for staff was no longer sufficient. Also, with the growing population in the Caribbean Netherlands, the number of cases presented to the Prosecutor’s Office increased. That is why it was decided to add an extra section to the existing building. In addition to the renovation of the existing building, additional office spaces, a meeting room and a kitchen were built.

The building was reopened by longest-serving employee, Ingeborg Coffy.

Construction work started in October 2021. “It is a relief how everyone now suddenly has air again and can move freely in a new section that fits very well with the old section,” said Maan.

Before the new section was officially opened by longest-serving employee of the Prosecutor’s Office Ingeborg Coffy, the attorney general took time to thank everyone involved in the construction, especially employees of the Facilities and Information Technology (IT) Departments, who worked late into the night to have everything ready for the opening.

The work was carried out by National Real Estate Company Rijksvastgoedbedrijf, on behalf of the Prosecutor’s Office.

