Prosecutor’s Office warns against vote buying, selling | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–As residents prepare to cast their votes on election day, January 9, the Prosecutor’s Office issued a warning to the public on Monday about the country’s laws on vote-buying and/or -selling.

“This practice is considered illegal by law and therefore the Prosecutor’s Office strongly advises residents to refrain from engaging in this practice,” said the Prosecutor’s Office in a press release on Monday.

Article 2:44 and 2:45 of St. Maarten’s Criminal Code outlines vote-buying and -selling as felonies. The Prosecutor’s Office said it “encourages residents to learn the dos and don’ts before voting. Use your right to vote in the best interest of St. Maarten.”

The Prosecutor’s Office has also made a video about vote-buying and -selling. The video can be viewed on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/OMSXM/videos/2490095501202089

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/93786-prosecutor-s-office-warns-against-vote-buying-selling