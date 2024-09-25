Prostate cancer, men’s health awareness event on Thursday | THE DAILY HERALD

Dr. Danny Dennaoui, a general practitioner and one of the panellists at Thursday’s men’s health and prostate cancer awareness event.

PHILIPSBURG–Positive Foundation and Elektralyets Foundation are partnering with Collective Prevention Services (CPS) to host a special two-part event on Thursday to raise awareness about prostate cancer and other health issues affecting men.

Called “Let’s Talk about Sex Too” and “Men’s Night Out”, this event will be held in the Government Administration Building, Conference Room 1, at 6:00pm.

After an hour of informal talks, there will be a two-hour panel discussion and question-and-answer session about prostate cancer. The three panellists are Dr. Danny Dennaoui of St. Maarten Diagnostic Centre, Ahmad Gumbs of Men’s Mental Health Awareness Foundation and prostate cancer survivor Gordon Snow.

“Prostate cancer is one of the most common cancers affecting men, making awareness about early detection and its effects on overall and sexual health critical. Treatments like surgery, radiation, or hormone therapy can result in side effects such as erectile dysfunction or decreased libido,” the organisers said in a press release on Tuesday. “Open conversations with healthcare providers are crucial for managing these side effects.

“Understanding risk factors like age, family history, and ethnicity helps individuals make informed health decisions. Regular screenings, including prostate-specific antigen (PSA) tests, are vital for early detection and improved treatment outcomes.”

More than 100 men attended this event last year, engaging in discussions, sharing personal experiences and asking questions.

“The openness and honesty of the discussions provided a strong foundation for breaking the silence surrounding men’s health, particularly prostate cancer,” according to the press release.

The organisers hope this event will continue to inspire men to prioritise their health and take action toward the early detection of prostate cancer.

For more information, persons can visit Positive Foundation on Facebook. Interested persons can also call tel. 1-721-580-9658 or 1-721-532-7418, or send an e-mail to

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/prostate-cancer-men-s-health-awareness-event-on-thursday