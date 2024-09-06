Prostate cancer screening for men 40 years and older | THE DAILY HERALD

Some of the partners involved in the prostate cancer testing events.

PHILIPSBURG–Positive and Elektralyets Foundations in collaboration with St. Maarten Laboratory Services (SLS), St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) and NAPA Auto Parts, will be hosting several prostate cancer screening events for men forty years and older.

The partners urge men in the age group to participate.

The screening events will be held at NAPA Auto Parts in Philipsburg and Cole Bay from 9:00am to 1:00pm September 7 and 14.

Participants will receive a prostate antigen specific (PSA) test – a blood test used to screen for prostate cancer. “Men 40 years and older are strongly encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity,” the parties said in a press release.

Participating men are urged to walk with their ID card. For uninsured men, the foundations and SLS will cover the cost of the PSA test.

The results of the PSA test can be picked up at St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) in Cay Hill from 9:00am Saturday, September 21.

The PSA test results from the screenings on September 7 and 14 will be reviewed at an open house. The event will also feature a variety of other health screenings and informative sessions.

“We are committed to improving men’s health in our community,” said Positive Foundation President Shelly Alphonso. “Early detection of prostate cancer can save lives, and we encourage all eligible men to participate in these screenings.”

For more information contact Alphonso or Mercedes van der Waals-Wyatt at tel. +1-721-580-9658 or +1-721-523-7418 or email

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/prostate-cancer-screening-for-men-40-years-and-older