Protective equipment flown to St. Maarten | THE DAILY HERALD

The captain and co-pilot of SXM Airways and a ground-handler loading personal protective equipment for St. Maarten onto the aircraft at F.D. Roosevelt Airport in St. Eustatius.

ST. EUSTATIUS–Personal protective equipment (PPE) and supplies were airlifted from St. Eustatius to St. Maarten on Friday, April 3. The supplies were sent from the Netherlands to assist with the fight against the coronavirus COVID-19.

The equipment was transported by St. Maarten Airways after it was loaded onto the plane by ground-handlers wearing gloves at F.D. Roosevelt Airport.

The PPE equipment and supplies earmarked for Saba, Statia and St. Maarten were sent by the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment RIVM in the Netherlands and shipped from Bonaire to Statia on Wednesday, April 1.

The number of persons in self-quarantine in Statia has now dropped from 64 to 23, and two persons are in isolation.

Ten persons have been tested for COVID-19 so far and eight have tested negative for the virus. The number of persons that tested positive for the virus remains at two.

The last flights from St. Maarten arrived in Statia two weeks ago. This is the reason for the sharp drop in cases of persons in self-quarantine.

The public entity St. Eustatius is requesting that the public respect the rules for self-quarantine and continue to be vigilant, as the virus not visible.

Also on Friday, a Winair aircraft landed at F.D. Roosevelt Airport to bring cargo to Statia.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/protective-equipment-flown-to-st-maarten