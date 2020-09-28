Protocol inspections | THE DAILY HERALD

Newly-appointed Director of Cabinet Services in the Préfecture Julien Marie participated in a control operation with the Gendarmerie aimed at reinforcing application of the sanitary measures in bars and restaurants on Friday, September 25. It was found that most establishments were taking the necessary measures. Only one establishment was the subject of a procedure for not following the rules. The Préfecture reminds establishments of the rules such as wearing of masks in all circumstances for management and staff, and for customers leaving their seats.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/index.php/islands/protocol-inspections