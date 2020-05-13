Provisions in Préfecture’s re-opening plan for St. Martin valid until June 2 | THE DAILY HERALD

French St. Martin’s re-opening plan has been divided into three categories. Timetable of St. Martin’s re-opening plan for Movement and Economic Activities.



MARIGOT–French St. Martin’s re-opening plan has been divided into three categories: Movements and Economic Activity, Sports – Public and Private Schools, and Social Life and Activities. The lifting of restrictions in these categories is shown for the period May 11 to June 1, after which further decisions still have to be made.

In the Movement and Economic Activity table, movement of the public is allowed as long as social distancing is observed. Access to Dutch St. Maarten (borders) is prohibited until June 1, although the Préfecture suggested this could be eased from May 18 depending on the health situation of the Dutch side.

Boating and yachting are prohibited until June 1, but not professional fishing. Air travel in terms of territorial continuity is permitted only for urgent, compelling reasons and wearing of masks is mandatory.

Shops, markets, hairdressers and beauty salons are allowed to open providing sanitary protocols are applied to protect customers and staff. Opening of restaurants, bars, and cafés is subject to strict hygiene protocols that are awaiting validation by the Overseas Ministry and a date for said establishments to open.

With regard to individual exercise (walking, jogging) outside, this is permitted, while respecting social distancing. Nautical sports, gyms, fitness centres, and contact sports are prohibited until June 1. Team sports (football, basketball, etc.) are prohibited until the end of the 2020 season.

Regarding social life and activities, gatherings of more than 10 persons are prohibited until June 1. Events of more than 5,000 persons are prohibited until the end of August 2020. Contrary to what the table says, swimming and visiting beaches are allowed until June 1, but BBQs, picnics and gatherings are banned.

Gatherings in multi-purpose sports halls and sports grounds, theatres, places of worship, weddings and ceremonies are all prohibited until June 1. However, cemeteries can remain open. Funeral ceremonies are permitted with only 20 persons.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/provisions-in-prefecture-s-re-opening-plan-for-st-martin-valid-until-june-2