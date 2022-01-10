PSS donates food voucher to New Start for Children | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Postal Services St. Maarten (PSS) recently donated a food voucher worth NAf. 1,800 to the New Start for Children Foundation. The money was collected by members of the Supervisory Board, management and staff through an “End-of-year Community Give-back Initiative”.

With the donation, the New Start Foundation for Children that operates a foster home with a maximum capacity of 20 children ranging from zero to 18 years of age can spend NAf. 1,800 on groceries at Prime Distributors.

Interim Director Marinka Gumbs explained that the project is an annual initiative by the staff. She added that “despite the difficulties being experienced economically, PSS as an organisation still wanted to give back to the community.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/pss-donates-food-voucher-to-new-start-for-children