Public can now comment on amendment to BES electricity and drinking water law | THE DAILY HERALD

SABA/ST. EUSTATIUS–The public online consultation for an amendment to the electricity and drinking water law for the so-called BES islands (Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba) is now open. It began on Wednesday and will last until November 18.

A first draft of the amendment was opened for public consultation in 2019. Comments and criticisms of that version were incorporated in the current draft.

Persons can view and comment on the current draft via the website

www.internetconsultatie.nl/wijziging_wedb_BES_2020.

The law’s aim is to provide a reliable, accessible, stable and sustainable supply of drinking water to BES residents.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-can-now-comment-on-amendment-to-bes-electricity-and-drinking-water-law