Public can pose questions directly to Prime Minister | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–In an effort to keep lines of communication open between government and the public via her office, interim Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs on Wednesday announced that the public can submit questions they have to her and they will be answered during the radio programme “PM Talks”.

PM Talks airs every Friday at 12:00pm on SXMGov Radio 107.9FM.

Questions can be submitted by dropping them off in a drop box located in the reception area at the Government Building on Pond Island, by sending an email to:

primeministertalks@sintmaartengov.org or via the Facebook page which has been launched “Prime Minister of St. Maarten Silveria E. Jacobs.”

An Instagram account has also been set up. Jacobs urges the public to send their questions on any issue, challenges or topics that they have and to listen out for the answers on the radio programme.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/93402-public-can-pose-questions-directly-to-prime-minister