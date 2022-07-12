Public can vote for last plate design, NAf.1,000 for winner | THE DAILY HERALD

The first design depicts some of the elements that characterize the country.

PHILIPSBURG–The public can get a say in the final number plate that will adorn vehicles by voting for their favourite design.



Voting began as of Tuesday. The designs of the three finalists have been posted online for public voting. The winner will receive a cash prize of NAf. 1,000.

The design from one of the finalists depicts a palm tree representing the tropical nature of the island; a salt picker, representing the festive celebrations that occur on the island; a red flamboyant flower, representing the island’s national tree; the flag of St. Maarten and the Courthouse; a boat with beach/water setting hinting at the island’s water activities; a pelican and the 1948 border monument

The second plate is the mural of a tree, which the finalist said brought together persons in the community. Hearts were painted by those suffering from some form of mental illness. The design also depicts butterflies that are colon shaped, which is a symbol of mental health, which indicates a period in life could have ended, but instead it is a continuation. The finalist believes that the piece can also highlight the island as a whole, in its vibrancy, as the colours “scream joyful and Caribbean.” The tree with the many hearts can symbolize the many nations on our island – where people from near and far to make my island their home. The tree is St. Maarten stretching out her branches, blooming – a tree symbolizes life, strength. The butterflies are pollinating each nation with all that St. Maarten can offer,” states the text under the plate design on the government Facebook page.

The third painting depicts an aircraft; sunrise, and palm trees. The finalist believes that along with great food, music, beaches and people, the country’s much-loved airport is one of the top attractions that draw thousands of tourists to The Friendly Island year after year. “Feeling the jet blast, attempting to ‘touch’ the bottom of a plane as it flies overhead, but also enjoying the beautiful sunset as the day ends are just some of the highlights tourists enjoy the most on St. Maarten. I wanted to capture that essence and transform it into a minimalistic yet bold icon that represents St. Maarten and her longevity,” the finalist was quoted as saying in a message under the design on the government Facebook page.

A press release from the Minister of Finance stated that the public was recently asked to submit design concepts for the potential final licence plates. There were many submissions during the past few weeks and the Ministry of Finance thanked participants who submitted their work. Three of the best images were selected and are up for voting.

“Following the course of the contest, the Ministry will move into the second phase of the selection process, which is the public vote on the favourite image. There the public can voice their opinions on the final licence plate design. Once the votes are tallied the winner will be announced via various media,” it was stated in the release.

The artists will also be contacted; the winner will receive NAf.1,000. Voting can be done via the Facebook page of the Department of Communication. The artist submission with the most votes will be awarded the cash prize.



The design from this finalist seeks to encourage strength and a lasting reminder to those suffering from mental health issues to remember that they are loved and they are strong.



The designer of this plate wanted to capture the top attractions that draw people to the country.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-can-vote-for-last-plate-design-naf-1-000-for-winner