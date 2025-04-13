Public consultations for new Public Library and Charles Leopold Bell School designs | THE DAILY HERALD

Community members provided feedback on the presentation of the new St. Maarten Library at the University of St. Martin in Philipsburg.

PHILIPSBURG–Residents were recently given the opportunity to provide feedback on the near-final designs for the new Charles Leopold Bell (CLB) School and the St. Maarten Library during two public consultation sessions hosted by the National Recovery Program Bureau (NRPB).

Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (ECYS) Melissa Gumbs emphasised the importance of public participation in shaping these projects: “The Charles Leopold Bell School and the new public library are more than construction projects: they are investments in our people, our stories, and our future. By incorporating the voices of alumni, educators, and the wider community, we are building spaces that honour our past while preparing the children of St. Maarten for the future.”

The Charles Leopold Bell School is expected to be completed in 2027, with demolition of the existing structure scheduled between the second and third quarters of 2025. Key historical elements – including two mature mango trees, original stone columns, and a historic structure – will be preserved as part of the school’s legacy.

The redesigned school will feature modern classrooms, a cafeteria, a gymnasium, and flexible learning spaces to support students with behavioural challenges, in alignment with the government’s Educational Care Center Policy. The facility will also serve as a designated voting bureau.

The US $26.7 million Fostering Resilient Learning Project (FRLP) aims to restore access to safe learning and cultural spaces impacted by Hurricane Irma. At the consultation held at Carl & Sons Conference Facilities, the FRLP team confirmed that the basketball court will be refurbished, gated, and separated from school and public entrances. The facility will incorporate energy-efficient systems and water storage infrastructure. Attendees were also informed that specialists will evaluate and support students based on individual needs.

A separate session for the St. Maarten Library took place at the University of St. Martin. The proposed design incorporates architectural elements inspired by the former government administration building, and includes flexible green spaces for learning and community events. Attendees proposed increasing parking capacity to generate revenue for the library. The new library will feature a dedicated St. Maarten section, a children’s and toddler area, and conference facilities.

Construction of both the CLB School and the new library is slated to begin in the first quarter of 2026, with an estimated duration of 14 months.

Residents are encouraged to follow updates on the projects via www.nrpbsxm.org/frlp and to continue providing feedback by e-mail at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

. Any complaints or concerns can be submitted through the NRPB’s Grievance Redress Mechanism at nrpbsxm.org/complaints-procedure.

The Fostering Resilient Learning Project is implemented by the NRPB on behalf of the government of St. Maarten and funded by the government of the Netherlands.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-consultations-for-new-public-library-and-charles-leopold-bell-school-designs