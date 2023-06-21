Public education top performer: ‘Let’s dare to pursue our dreams’ | THE DAILY HERALD

Top FBE Exit Examinations performer for all public schools in St. Maarten Marie Genevieve De Weever Primary School (MGDW) pupil Chenoa Kuiper (third left) with Glenderlin Holiday, MGDW School Manager Stuart Johnson and VROMI Minister Egbert Doran.





HOPE ESTATE–Marie Genevieve De Weever Primary School (MGDW) pupil Chenoa Kuiper loves putting in extra work when it comes to her studies, so it was no surprise when she was named valedictorian for her school in the Foundation Based Education (FBE) Exit Examinations.

However, the St. Maarten-born scholar was humbled and pleasantly surprised to learn that she had topped all public schools in the country in the 2023 FBE Exit Exams and will be attending St. Maarten Academy.

Her performance has renewed her drive to pursue her dreams relentlessly because she knows that the sky is her limit, and she challenged her fellow graduates to aim high. “Our future is bright. Let’s dare to pursue our dreams. Just focus,” she told her peers during their graduation ceremony on Wednesday. “My advice to us all is to work hard towards our goal, prioritise our time, to always stay motivated and always believe in yourself,” she advised.

Kuiper is humbled by her performance. “I am proud of myself although I think I can still do better,” she told The Daily Herald on Wednesday, hours after collecting her graduation certificate. “For me, I already thought I would score high, but I didn’t know I would top the public schools.”

She gave this newspaper an insight into her study routine. “After school, my mother would drop me to my afternoon school Bright Future Education Foundation, where they assist me with my homework, helped me to study and taught me new things in advance.”

An ambitious person, Kuiper wants to become a design engineer. “I want to be an engineer because I really love math. I would like to be involved in designing big structures such as skyscrapers, bridges, tunnels, etc.,” she said.

In her valedictorian speech, Kuiper said it was an honour to be named valedictorian. “I am filled with pride and gratitude as I look back at the great moments we have shared throughout the year. First and foremost, I’d like to acknowledge with deep gratitude our Heavenly Father’s hand in all of this. For it is because of His love that we’re all here today.”

She thanked the school management and all teachers who helped mould her and her fellow graduates throughout their primary school years.

She shared some positive words with her peers. “Fellow graduates, today marks the beginning of a new chapter in our lives. As we leave the familiarity of our beloved primary school, we step into a world of possibilities and adventures. We may feel a mixture of excitement and nervousness, but let us remember the lessons we have learned here. Let us strive to make a positive impact on the world, no matter how small our actions may seem,” she said.

“Today we say goodbye to our primary school years with our hearts filled with gratitude and memories that will last a lifetime. This past school year, though we’ve been working hard and preparing for exams, we had a lot of fun together as classmates. Our activities, field trips and even netball games were fun. Together we have laughed, cried and grown,” she said.

Kuiper was one of 32 pupils who graduated at a ceremony held at her school in Hope Estate on Wednesday (see related story).

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-education-top-performer-let-s-dare-to-pursue-our-dreams