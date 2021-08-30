Public enquiry on PPRN to be held from September 13 | THE DAILY HERALD

The latest colour-coded cyclone hazards map of St. Martin showing low-risk, medium-risk, strong-risk and very-high-risk zones.

MARIGOT–The Préfecture informs the public that the supplementary public enquiry for the revision of the natural risk prevention plan PPRN for cyclone hazards will be open from Monday, September 13, to Monday, September 27, inclusive.

The file on the PPRN will be deposited at the Préfecture, at 23 Rue de Spring, St. Martin 97150 where interested persons can consult the project file during normal office hours on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, 8:00am-1:00pm and 2:00-4:30pm, and Wednesday and Friday, 8:00am-1:00pm.

During this period, interested persons can register their observations, proposals and counterproposals on the project on the complementary public enquiry register opened for this purpose at the Préfecture. Alternatively, observations can be made in writing to the Enquiry Commission a: risque-cyclonique@developpement-durable.gouv.fr

Préfet Délégué Serge Gouteyron said he was confident of a good outcome for the PPRN this time around, calling it a positive “document.” Some 52 interviews have been conducted by the services of Direction de l’Environment et du l’Aménagement et du Lodgement (DEAL) and many more consultations with the various institutions in the last few months, and with the districts.

Elisabeth Barincou, project coordinator for DEAL in St. Martin and St. Barths, said this PPRN is “much more flexible” than the one of 2019 which caused so much controversy. Unlike the 2019 version, the 2021 PPRN permits rebuilding in high-risk dark-red zones.

For observations to be taken into account, correspondence must be received at the Préfecture no later than 12:00 noon Monday, September 27, the closing date of the public enquiry.

The Enquiry Commission is at the disposal of interested persons to bring them the necessary information and receive their written or oral observations at the Préfecture 2:00-5:00pm Monday, September 13; 10:00am-12:30pm and 2:30-5:00pm Tuesday, September 14; 9:00am-1:00pm Wednesday, September 15; 10:00am-12:30pm and 2:30-5:00pm Tuesday, September 21; 9:00am-1:00pm Wednesday, September 22; and 10:00am-12:00pm Monday, September 27.

The Enquiry Commission is also at the disposal of interested persons to receive their written or oral observations at the following offices:

District No. 1: Quartier d’Orléans, Route des Deux Frères, Maison de Quartier d’Orléans, next to the stadium 2:00-5:00pm Monday, September 13; 10:00am-12:30pm and 2:30-5:00pm Tuesday, September 14; 10:00am-12:30pm and 2:30-5:00pm Tuesday, September 21.

District No. 2: Grand Case/La Savane, École Élie Gibbs, Rue des Écoles, 9:00am-1:00pm Wednesday, September 15, and Wednesday, September 22.

District No. 3: Marigot, Rue de Hollande, former Evelina Halley School, 9:00am-1:00pm Wednesday, September 15, and Wednesday, September 22.

District No.4: Sandy Ground, main road of Sandy Ground, old school kindergarten, 2:00-5:00pm Monday, September 13; 10:00am-12:30pm and 2:30-5:00pm Tuesday, September 14, and Tuesday, September 21.

Interested persons can read the report and conclusions of the Enquiry Commission at the Préfecture and the Collectivité as well as on the Préfecture’s website, for a period of one year from the closing date of the enquiry.

The person in charge of the project from whom information can be requested is Sabrina d’Habit, in charge of the natural risks and pollution division at Unité Territorial (UT) of DEAL, tel. (0590)29-09-28 and email: sabrina.d’habit@developpement-durable.gouv.fr.

At the end of the public enquiry, the project of revision of the PPRN for the cyclonic hazard, presented by the DEAL, will be implemented by decree. The investigating commissioner will give his report to the préfet and the revised PPRN will be applied on October 15.

