Public entity, police and emergency services to evaluate 2020 fireworks | THE DAILY HERALD

Public fireworks display near the Governor’s Mansion in St. Eustatius during the 2020 New Year’s celebrations.

ST. EUSTATIUS–Police Force Caribbean Netherlands gave an update on the use of fireworks around New Year’s Eve in St. Eustatius after the reintroduction of fireworks to the public after a ban for more than twenty years.

Many persons welcomed the return of fireworks sales with joy, while others were angered and frustrated.

The allotted times for the use of fireworks were December 30, 2019, 8:00am-10:00pm; December 31, 8:00am-12:00pm, and January 1, 2020, until 2:00am.

Fireworks were only to be lit on those three days, but for unknown reasons the vendor sold the fireworks before the allotted date, leaving the police unable to control when the public was setting off fireworks.

Even though it was stated by the police that January 1 was the shutoff day, fireworks were still being lit on Friday, January 3, which is against the law.

Chief Inspector of Basic Police Care Robelto Hodge said the police had conducted an internal investigation about the use of fireworks use. The findings will be presented to the Fireworks Safety Committee. “The Fire Department and other emergency services provide the government with information regarding this issue. We will provide good, comprehensive advice with regard to the import of fireworks, the setting-off of fireworks and other information discussed during the meeting.”

The Fire Department is the leading organisation in fireworks-related issues.

Requirements

Hodge said they would discuss the requirements on the types of fireworks due to the force of some of the fireworks that were lit. Persons reported that their houses were shaking due to the force of the explosions, he said.

Hodge stated that youngsters had gone to the gas station and had thrown fireworks at the station. He said if they had fired off high-calibre fireworks this could have created a disaster in the middle of Oranjestad.

He said fireworks also had been lit in the vicinity of Queen Beatrix Medical Centre and the Auxiliary Home for the Elderly, leaving the staff concerned about the safety of elderly patients.

Hodge said the most the police could do was patrolling the streets in these crucial areas. He said the possibilities to control the lighting of fireworks in the proximity of the medical centre, the elderly home and similar locations would be looked into.

He said that from “a cultural perspective,” when fireworks were set off before the ban came into force people were aware of where and when the lighting of fireworks was allowed and where not. “This year this was not the case, as persons set fireworks off anywhere and anytime.”

Hodge said the police’s job was made difficult due to the fact that it is impossible to control who is buying heavy fireworks. “Also, previously fireworks were not as powerful as the ones available now,” Hodge said.

Many pet owners were angry and dismayed about the manner in which fireworks were fired off and the loudness of the fireworks in general. Many pets ran away from their homes and were brought to the Animal Welfare Shelter to be reunited with their owners at a later date. Shelter personnel stated that many pets were extremely frightened over the last five days, especially in residential areas where the lighting of fireworks continued for hours. Dogs that were tied up had nowhere to hide and were terrified.

Animal lovers said they were hopeful that something could be done to control the use of large and loud fireworks, using the Noise Ordinance as a guideline.

The import, sale and use of fireworks in Statia will be evaluated during a meeting of the emergency and medical services and the Government Commissioner, who is responsible for public order and safety, on Monday, January 6.

Incidents

Several incidents were reported to police during the holiday season, including domestic-violence incidents related to the consumption of alcoholic beverages.

The police also received reports from the Medical Centre about persons who were brought in with burns as a result of fireworks. No severe injuries were reported, but nonetheless medical personnel were kept busy with these types of injuries.

Hodge said meetings had been held with persons who wanted to hold fireworks displays. Rules and regulations were put in place to ensure the public’s safety, such as the rerouting of traffic, the blocking of certain roads, and setting safe parameters around the areas where fireworks were lit, determined by the Fire Department.

Chief Hodge said the public fireworks display had been “wonderful” and no incidents had been reported.

Private citizens on the island also had their own fireworks displays using substantial amounts of fireworks.

Hodge said it would be discussed during Monday’s meeting how the authorities are going to deal with individuals who buy large quantities of fireworks, because this has safety implications for the public.

He said that storage for these private fireworks shows also needs to be addressed because this creates dangerous situations if these projectiles are improperly stored.

“This situation definitely has the attention of the police department and the emergency services. We will meet and see how best to address these issues,” Hodge said.

