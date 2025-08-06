Public help sought to identify jewelry store robbery suspects | THE DAILY HERALD

SIMPSON BAY–The Prosecutor’s Office St. Maarten (OM SXM) and the St. Maarten Police Force (KPSM) have released screenshots from surveillance video and is urgently seeking public assistance to identify suspects involved in a violent armed robbery at Splash Jewelry in Simpson Bay Resort’s lobby on Wednesday, July 9, at approximately 5:15 PM.

According to the investigation, three masked suspects, dressed in dark clothing, drove their vehicle into the front entrance of the store, forcibly gaining access. Once inside, one of the assailants struck the store owner in the head with a hammer, causing injury. The robbers then escaped with an undisclosed amount of jewelry before law enforcement arrived.

Medical personnel responded swiftly, providing care to the injured owner at the scene. KPSM and OM SXM urges anyone who witnessed the robbery, observed a suspicious vehicle entering or leaving the area around 5:00pm, or has other relevant information, no matter how minor, should contact them immediately.

“The goal is to find anyone who may have witnessed the robbery, but have not yet been questioned by police. Also, anyone saw a suspicious vehicle (entering or leaving the area around 5:00pm) or has any other information, even minor—to come forward immediately,” it was stated in a press release.

Members of the public can provide information via the anonymous tip line at 9300, call the direct police line at +1 721 542 2222, or visit the police station in person. Authorities said all information is valuable and can significantly help the investigation