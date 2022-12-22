Public primary schools to receive digital boards | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (ECYS) Rodolphe Samuel says the St. Maarten’s public education system has reached a very important milestone in the digital era for public primary schools.



Samuel announced on Wednesday that he had made the decision to put a digital board in every public-school classroom. He said that after visiting many schools on the island, he had noticed that the level of education technology in the public schools needed improving. He said he had been informed on Tuesday that the governor had put the final stamp of approval on this request.

Samuel said that not only will there be a digital board in every public-school classroom in the coming year, but every public-school teacher and staff member will also receive a brand-new laptop computer so they can adequately prepare the new interactive lessons for the students.

With interactive lessons and the implementation of these high-tech digital solutions, the teachers will be able to better motivate students and, as a result, improve their learning skills and those of the students.

“The more attention they pay to what’s going on, the more relevant information they’ll be able to absorb at once. Public education is now on its way, and no one will be left behind. This is a significant development for public education as we continue to work diligently in improving our educational system at all levels,” Samuel concluded.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-primary-schools-to-receive-digital-boards