Public urged to register for meeting on cruise industry and operations | THE DAILY HERALD

A cruise industry event that brought various stakeholders together with cruise line executives. (File photo)

POINTE BLANCHE– Entrepreneurs, business owners, managers and the public are urged to register to attend Port St. Maarten’s town hall meeting on the cruise industry and operations, which will be held at the Homeporting Terminal at Dr. A.C. Wathey Cruise and Cargo Facilities on Tuesday, February 4, from 6:00 to 7:30pm.

The meeting is a collaborative effort with the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA). Registration can be done via the following link which will take registrants to Port St. Maarten’s Web Portal: http://201.220.14.28/sxm/MainMenu.aspx?SpecialEvent=1

The town hall meeting is about knowledge-sharing to stimulate greater awareness about the cruise industry, it was stated in a press release on Sunday.

Cruise sector experts will be present to share their views about the industry and other related information that would be beneficial to persons in the tourism-cruise-hospitality sector or to those who would like to enter the local cruise business. Attendees are expected to gain first-hand insight from cruise experts on the current state of the industry, developments and destination trends.

FCCA is a not-for-profit trade organisation composed of 19 member lines operating more than 100 vessels in Floridian, Caribbean and Latin American waters.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-urged-to-register-for-meeting-on-cruise-industry-and-operations