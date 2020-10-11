PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Sunday, October 11, 2020 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)   

VALID UNTIL: Monday midday (12:00 LST) October 12, 2020    

    

WEATHER:      

This afternoon through Monday midday: Partly cloudy with local showers possible.  

 

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F             Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F   

    

Sunset Today: 5:53 P.M.                 Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:05 A.M.    

    

SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Monday midday: East to east southeast with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 12 mph, becoming variable at times.  

    

SYNOPSIS:     

A reduction in low level moisture will decrease shower activity across the local area during this forecast period. Additionally, a loose surface pressure gradient will maintain mostly light winds.
For the remainder of the weekend, slight to moderate sea conditions will prevail.  

   

STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate          WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet   

    

SPECIAL FEATURES:  None.  

 

OUTLOOK through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.  

 

