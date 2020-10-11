DATE ISSUED: Sunday, October 11, 2020 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Monday midday (12:00 LST) October 12, 2020

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Monday midday: Partly cloudy with local showers possible.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 5:53 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:05 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Monday midday: East to east southeast with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 12 mph, becoming variable at times.

SYNOPSIS:

A reduction in low level moisture will decrease shower activity across the local area during this forecast period. Additionally, a loose surface pressure gradient will maintain mostly light winds.

For the remainder of the weekend, slight to moderate sea conditions will prevail.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-957