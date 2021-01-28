DATE ISSUED: Thursday, January 28, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) January 29, 2021

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Fair to partly cloudy with passing showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:04 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:45 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Northeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 05 to 12 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high-pressure ridge is supporting a dry and stable atmosphere over the northern portion of the region. Consequently, precipitation will be restricted across the local area.

Seas will continue to improve during this forecast period. Nevertheless, small craft operators and sea bathers should continue to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy at times with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Gordon

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1045