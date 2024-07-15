DATE ISSUED: Monday 15th July 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 16th July 2024
WEATHER:
This Afternoon: Sunny and warm
Tonight, through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with slight haze and isolated showers possible.
Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 6:52 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:46 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This Afternoon, through Tuesday midday: Northeasterly to easterly with a light to gentle breeze of 4 to 10 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
A relatively stable atmosphere with light northeasterly winds will account for warm conditions across the local area today. A weak trough could trigger a few showers on early Tuesday. Meanwhile, stay hydrated and keep to the shade whenever possible.
Slight to moderate seas will persist through the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly to occasionally cloudy with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Leblanc
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Monday
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
WEATHER
|
Hot & Humid
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy
Isolated Showers
|
Variably Cloudy,
Breezy & Hazy
Isolated Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
33°C / 91°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:45 AM
|
05:46 AM
|
05:46 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:52 PM
|
06:51 PM
|
06:51 PM
