DATE ISSUED: Monday 15th July 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 16th July 2024 
WEATHER:
This Afternoon: Sunny and warm
Tonight, through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with slight haze and isolated showers possible.  
Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F               Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F  
Sunset Today: 6:52 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:46 A.M.  
SURFACE WINDS: 
This Afternoon, through Tuesday midday: Northeasterly to easterly with a light to gentle breeze of 4 to 10 mph.  
SYNOPSIS: 
A relatively stable atmosphere with light northeasterly winds will account for warm conditions across the local area today. A weak trough could trigger a few showers on early Tuesday. Meanwhile, stay hydrated and keep to the shade whenever possible.
Slight to moderate seas will persist through the next few days. 
STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight                      WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet  
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.  
OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly to occasionally cloudy with isolated showers. 
FORECASTER: Leblanc 
3-DAY FORECAST
thumbnail SatSingle vis
DAY 
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
WEATHER
Hot & Humid
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy
Isolated Showers
Variably Cloudy,
Breezy & Hazy
Isolated Showers possible
HIGH TEMP
33°C / 91°F
32°C / 90°F
32°C / 90°F
LOW TEMP
27°C / 81°F
27°C / 81°F
27°C / 81°F
SUNRISE
05:45 AM
05:46 AM
05:46 AM
SUNSET
06:52 PM
06:51 PM
06:51 PM

Source: The Daily Herald

