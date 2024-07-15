DATE ISSUED: Monday 15th July 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 16th July 2024

WEATHER:

This Afternoon: Sunny and warm

Tonight, through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with slight haze and isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:52 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:46 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This Afternoon, through Tuesday midday: Northeasterly to easterly with a light to gentle breeze of 4 to 10 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A relatively stable atmosphere with light northeasterly winds will account for warm conditions across the local area today. A weak trough could trigger a few showers on early Tuesday. Meanwhile, stay hydrated and keep to the shade whenever possible.

Slight to moderate seas will persist through the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight WAVES/SWELLS: 2 to 4 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly to occasionally cloudy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Leblanc

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Hot & Humid Partly Cloudy/Cloudy Isolated Showers Variably Cloudy, Breezy & Hazy Isolated Showers possible HIGH TEMP 33°C / 91°F 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:45 AM 05:46 AM 05:46 AM SUNSET 06:52 PM 06:51 PM 06:51 PM

