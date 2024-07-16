DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, 16 July 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 17 July 2024
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F
Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F
Sunset Today: 6:51 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:46 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East-southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 8 to 16 mph, and higher gusts possible.
SYNOPSIS:
Moisture and slight instability associated with a passing tropical wave will account for cloudy skies, isolated showers, and a low chance of thunder. Some of these showers may be heavy. As such, road-users are advised to be vigilant, due to possible street-flooding. Additionally, varying concentrations of Saharan dust is approaching the local area, which may lower air quality at times. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should take the necessary precautions.
Slight to moderate seas will remain through the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate
WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Thursday morning: Partly cloudy and hazy with brief local showers possible.
FORECASTER: Connor
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Isolated Showers
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Hazy,
Isolated Showers
|
Partly Cloudy,
Hazy,
Local Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
32°C / 90°F
|
33°C / 91°F
|
33°C / 91°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
26°C / 79°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:46 AM
|
05:46 AM
|
05:46 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:51 PM
|
06:51 PM
|
06:51 PM
