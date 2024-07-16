DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, 16 July 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 17 July 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F

Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 6:51 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:46 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: East-southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 8 to 16 mph, and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

Moisture and slight instability associated with a passing tropical wave will account for cloudy skies, isolated showers, and a low chance of thunder. Some of these showers may be heavy. As such, road-users are advised to be vigilant, due to possible street-flooding. Additionally, varying concentrations of Saharan dust is approaching the local area, which may lower air quality at times. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should take the necessary precautions.

Slight to moderate seas will remain through the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday morning: Partly cloudy and hazy with brief local showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Hazy, Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy, Hazy, Local Showers possible HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:46 AM 05:46 AM 05:46 AM SUNSET 06:51 PM 06:51 PM 06:51 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1953