PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

 
DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, 17 July 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 18 July 2024
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy and hazy with brief local showers possible.
Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F              
Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F
Sunset Today: 6:51 P.M.                  
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:46 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Thursday midday: East-southeasterly to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 17 mph, and higher gusts possible.
SYNOPSIS: 
Patches of moisture moving across the local area may cause brief local showers from time to time, with a low possibility of thunder this afternoon. A drier atmosphere will prevail thereafter. Additionally, varying concentrations of Saharan dust affect the local region over the next few days. Persons with respiratory illnesses/allergies should take the necessary precautions.
Sea conditions will remain slight to moderate through the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate     
WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with brief local showers possible.
FORECASTER: Connor
 
3-DAY FORECAST
thumbnail SatSingle vis
DAY 
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
 WEATHER
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Hazy,
Brief Local Showers
Partly Cloudy,
Hazy,
Local Showers possible
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Slightly Hazy,
Isolated Showers
HIGH TEMP
33°C / 91°F
33°C / 91°F
33°C / 91°F
LOW TEMP
26°C / 79°F
27°C / 81°F
26°C / 79°F
SUNRISE
05:46 AM
05:46 AM
05:47 AM
SUNSET
06:51 PM
06:51 PM
06:51 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1954

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY