DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, 17 July 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 18 July 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy and hazy with brief local showers possible.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F

Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 6:51 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:46 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Thursday midday: East-southeasterly to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 17 mph, and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

Patches of moisture moving across the local area may cause brief local showers from time to time, with a low possibility of thunder this afternoon. A drier atmosphere will prevail thereafter. Additionally, varying concentrations of Saharan dust affect the local region over the next few days. Persons with respiratory illnesses/allergies should take the necessary precautions.

Sea conditions will remain slight to moderate through the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with brief local showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Hazy, Brief Local Showers Partly Cloudy, Hazy, Local Showers possible Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Slightly Hazy, Isolated Showers HIGH TEMP 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 27°C / 81°F 26°C / 79°F SUNRISE 05:46 AM 05:46 AM 05:47 AM SUNSET 06:51 PM 06:51 PM 06:51 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1954