DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, 17 July 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 18 July 2024
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy and hazy with brief local showers possible.
Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F
Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F
Sunset Today: 6:51 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:46 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Thursday midday: East-southeasterly to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 17 mph, and higher gusts possible.
SYNOPSIS:
Patches of moisture moving across the local area may cause brief local showers from time to time, with a low possibility of thunder this afternoon. A drier atmosphere will prevail thereafter. Additionally, varying concentrations of Saharan dust affect the local region over the next few days. Persons with respiratory illnesses/allergies should take the necessary precautions.
Sea conditions will remain slight to moderate through the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate
WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with brief local showers possible.
FORECASTER: Connor
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Hazy,
Brief Local Showers
|
Partly Cloudy,
Hazy,
Local Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Slightly Hazy,
Isolated Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
33°C / 91°F
|
33°C / 91°F
|
33°C / 91°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
26°C / 79°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
26°C / 79°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:46 AM
|
05:46 AM
|
05:47 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:51 PM
|
06:51 PM
|
06:51 PM
Source: The Daily Herald
