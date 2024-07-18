PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

 
DATE ISSUED: Thursday 18th July 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 19th July 2024
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Hot and hazy with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F               Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 6:51 P.M.                   Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:47 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
Today through Friday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 8 to 18 mph with higher gusts.
SYNOPSIS: 
A plume of Saharan dust is reducing both air quality and visibility, while limiting showers across the region. Persons with respiratory illnesses/allergies should take precautions. Meanwhile, breezy conditions persist, and a tropical wave enters the area overnight.
Expect slight to moderate sea conditions through the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate      WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with brief showers.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
thumbnail SatSingle vis
DAY
Thursday
Friday
Saturday
WEATHER
Variably Cloudy & Hazy
Isolated Showers
Thunderstorms Poss.
Partly Cloudy
Hazy
Brisk   Showers
Partly Cloudy &
Hazy
HIGH TEMP
32°C / 90°F
32°C / 90°F
32°C / 90°F
LOW TEMP
27°C / 81°F
27°C / 81°F
27°C / 81°F
SUNRISE
05:46 AM
05:47 AM
05:47 AM
SUNSET
06:51 PM
06:51 PM
06:51 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1955

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY