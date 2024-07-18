DATE ISSUED: Thursday 18th July 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 19th July 2024
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Hot and hazy with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 6:51 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:47 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
Today through Friday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 8 to 18 mph with higher gusts.
SYNOPSIS:
A plume of Saharan dust is reducing both air quality and visibility, while limiting showers across the region. Persons with respiratory illnesses/allergies should take precautions. Meanwhile, breezy conditions persist, and a tropical wave enters the area overnight.
Expect slight to moderate sea conditions through the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with brief showers.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
WEATHER
|
Variably Cloudy & Hazy
Isolated Showers
Thunderstorms Poss.
|
Partly Cloudy
Hazy
Brisk Showers
|
Partly Cloudy &
Hazy
|
HIGH TEMP
|
32°C / 90°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:46 AM
|
05:47 AM
|
05:47 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:51 PM
|
06:51 PM
|
06:51 PM
