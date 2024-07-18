DATE ISSUED: Thursday 18th July 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 19th July 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Hot and hazy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:51 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:47 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

Today through Friday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 8 to 18 mph with higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

A plume of Saharan dust is reducing both air quality and visibility, while limiting showers across the region. Persons with respiratory illnesses/allergies should take precautions. Meanwhile, breezy conditions persist, and a tropical wave enters the area overnight.

Expect slight to moderate sea conditions through the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with brief showers.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Variably Cloudy & Hazy Isolated Showers Thunderstorms Poss. Partly Cloudy Hazy Brisk Showers Partly Cloudy & Hazy HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:46 AM 05:47 AM 05:47 AM SUNSET 06:51 PM 06:51 PM 06:51 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1955