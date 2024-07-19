DATE ISSUED: Friday 19th July 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 20th July 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Variably cloudy, and hazy with scattered showers. Isolated thunderstorms are possible.

This evening through Saturday midday: Warm, breezy, and hazy.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:51 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:47 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

Today through Saturday midday: East to southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 18 mph, and higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

A tropical wave is affecting the region. Showers are expected during the early afternoon and may become heavy and thundery. Persons in flood-prone areas are advised to be alert. Meanwhile, breezy conditions persist. Additionally, a thick plume of Saharan dust is affecting the region, reducing both visibility and air quality through the next couple of days. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should take the necessary precautions.

Slight to moderate seas will persist through the weekend.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Breezy, and hazy. Brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Friday Saturday Sunday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Breezy, Hazy, Scattered Showers Isolated Thunderstorms Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Hazy, Partly Cloudy, Hazy, Brief Showers possible HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:47 AM 05:47 AM 05:47 AM SUNSET 06:51 PM 06:51 PM 06:50 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1956