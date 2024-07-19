DATE ISSUED: Friday 19th July 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) 20th July 2024
WEATHER:
This afternoon: Variably cloudy, and hazy with scattered showers. Isolated thunderstorms are possible.
This evening through Saturday midday: Warm, breezy, and hazy.
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 6:51 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:47 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
Today through Saturday midday: East to southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 18 mph, and higher gusts.
SYNOPSIS:
A tropical wave is affecting the region. Showers are expected during the early afternoon and may become heavy and thundery. Persons in flood-prone areas are advised to be alert. Meanwhile, breezy conditions persist. Additionally, a thick plume of Saharan dust is affecting the region, reducing both visibility and air quality through the next couple of days. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should take the necessary precautions.
Slight to moderate seas will persist through the weekend.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet
None.
OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Breezy, and hazy. Brief showers possible.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
Sunday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Breezy, Hazy,
Scattered Showers
Isolated Thunderstorms
|
Partly Cloudy,
Breezy, Hazy,
|
Partly Cloudy,
Hazy,
Brief Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
32°C / 90°F
|
33°C / 91°F
|
33°C / 91°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:47 AM
|
05:47 AM
|
05:47 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:51 PM
|
06:51 PM
|
06:50 PM
