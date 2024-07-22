PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

 
DATE ISSUED: Monday, 22 July 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 23 July 2024
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F              
Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F
Sunset Today: 6:50 P.M.                  
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:48 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Easterly with a light to moderate breeze of 6 to 16 mph.
SYNOPSIS: 
Moisture and weak instability associated with a passing trough of low pressure will cause isolated showers. Meanwhile, a fairly stable atmosphere with returning Saharan dust will limit shower activity towards the end of the forecast period.
Slight to moderate seas will prevail.
STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate     
WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with brief local showers possible.
FORECASTER: Connor
 
 
3-DAY FORECAST
DAY 
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
 WEATHER
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Isolated Showers
Partly Cloudy,
Slightly Hazy,
Local Showers possible
Partly Cloudy,
Hazy,
Local Showers possible
HIGH TEMP
32°C / 90°F
33°C / 91°F
33°C / 91°F
LOW TEMP
26°C / 79°F
27°C / 81°F
27°C / 81°F
SUNRISE
05:48 AM
05:48 AM
05:48 AM
SUNSET
06:50 PM
06:50 PM
06:49 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1957

