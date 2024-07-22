DATE ISSUED: Monday, 22 July 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 23 July 2024
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F
Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F
Sunset Today: 6:50 P.M.
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:48 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Easterly with a light to moderate breeze of 6 to 16 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
Moisture and weak instability associated with a passing trough of low pressure will cause isolated showers. Meanwhile, a fairly stable atmosphere with returning Saharan dust will limit shower activity towards the end of the forecast period.
Slight to moderate seas will prevail.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate
WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with brief local showers possible.
FORECASTER: Connor
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Monday
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
WEATHER
|
Partly Cloudy/Cloudy,
Isolated Showers
|
Partly Cloudy,
Slightly Hazy,
Local Showers possible
|
Partly Cloudy,
Hazy,
Local Showers possible
|
HIGH TEMP
|
32°C / 90°F
|
33°C / 91°F
|
33°C / 91°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
26°C / 79°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:48 AM
|
05:48 AM
|
05:48 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:50 PM
|
06:50 PM
|
06:49 PM
