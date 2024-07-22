DATE ISSUED: Monday, 22 July 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday midday (12:00 LST) 23 July 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F

Forecast Low: 26°C / 79°F

Sunset Today: 6:50 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:48 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Tuesday midday: Easterly with a light to moderate breeze of 6 to 16 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Moisture and weak instability associated with a passing trough of low pressure will cause isolated showers. Meanwhile, a fairly stable atmosphere with returning Saharan dust will limit shower activity towards the end of the forecast period.

Slight to moderate seas will prevail.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with brief local showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Monday Tuesday Wednesday WEATHER Partly Cloudy/Cloudy, Isolated Showers Partly Cloudy, Slightly Hazy, Local Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Hazy, Local Showers possible HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F LOW TEMP 26°C / 79°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:48 AM 05:48 AM 05:48 AM SUNSET 06:50 PM 06:50 PM 06:49 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1957