PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN | THE DAILY HERALD

 
DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, 23 July 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC) 
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 24 July 2024
WEATHER:
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy with brief local showers possible.
Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F              
Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F
Sunset Today: 6:50 P.M.                  
Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:48 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS: 
This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Easterly with a light to moderate breeze of 8 to 16 mph.
SYNOPSIS: 
Patches of moisture moving across the local area may cause brief local showers from time to time. Additionally, varying concentrations of Saharan dust affect the region over the next few days. Persons with respiratory illnesses/allergies should be vigilant and take the necessary precautions.
Seas will remain slight to moderate during the next few days.
STATE OF THE SEA:  Slight to moderate     
WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with brief local showers possible.
FORECASTER: Connor
 
 
3-DAY FORECAST
thumbnail SatSingle vis
DAY 
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
 WEATHER
Partly Cloudy,
Slightly Hazy,
Local Showers possible
Partly Cloudy,
Hazy,
Local Showers possible
Partly Cloudy,
Hazy,
Local Showers possible
HIGH TEMP
33°C / 91°F
33°C / 91°F
33°C / 91°F
LOW TEMP
27°C / 81°F
27°C / 81°F
27°C / 81°F
SUNRISE
05:48 AM
05:48 AM
05:49 AM
SUNSET
06:50 PM
06:49 PM
06:49 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1958

