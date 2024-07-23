DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, 23 July 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday midday (12:00 LST) 24 July 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy with brief local showers possible.

Forecast High: 33°C / 91°F

Forecast Low: 27°C / 81°F

Sunset Today: 6:50 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:48 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Wednesday midday: Easterly with a light to moderate breeze of 8 to 16 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Patches of moisture moving across the local area may cause brief local showers from time to time. Additionally, varying concentrations of Saharan dust affect the region over the next few days. Persons with respiratory illnesses/allergies should be vigilant and take the necessary precautions.

Seas will remain slight to moderate during the next few days.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate

WAVES/SWELLS: 3 to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday midday: Partly cloudy and hazy with brief local showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Tuesday Wednesday Thursday WEATHER Partly Cloudy, Slightly Hazy, Local Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Hazy, Local Showers possible Partly Cloudy, Hazy, Local Showers possible HIGH TEMP 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F LOW TEMP 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:48 AM 05:48 AM 05:49 AM SUNSET 06:50 PM 06:49 PM 06:49 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1958