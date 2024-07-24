DATE ISSUED: Wednesday 24th July 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 25th July 2024
WEATHER:
This afternoon and evening: Warm, hazy and breezy.
Tonight, through Thursday midday: Hazy and breezy. Brief showers are possible.
Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F
Sunset Today: 6:49 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:49 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
Today through Thursday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 18 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
A dry airmass enters the region in the wake of the tropical wave. Expect cloudy conditions to clear during the afternoon. Meanwhile, a plume of Saharan dust enters the region today. Expect reduced air quality and visibility to last until the weekend. Persons with respiratory illnesses/allergies should take the necessary precautions.
Seas will remain slight to moderate into the weekend.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: Up to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy, hazy and breezy.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
WEATHER
|
Variably Cloudy
Hazy & Breezy
Scattered Showers
|
Partly Cloudy & Hazy
Isolated Showers Possible
|
Partly Cloudy
Hazy
|
HIGH TEMP
|
31°C /88°F
|
33°C / 91°F
|
33°C / 91°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
28°C / 82°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:48 AM
|
05:49 AM
|
05:49 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:49 PM
|
06:49 PM
|
06:49 PM
