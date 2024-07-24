DATE ISSUED: Wednesday 24th July 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) 25th July 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon and evening: Warm, hazy and breezy.

Tonight, through Thursday midday: Hazy and breezy. Brief showers are possible.

Forecast High: 31°C / 88°F Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F

Sunset Today: 6:49 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:49 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

Today through Thursday midday: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 18 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

A dry airmass enters the region in the wake of the tropical wave. Expect cloudy conditions to clear during the afternoon. Meanwhile, a plume of Saharan dust enters the region today. Expect reduced air quality and visibility to last until the weekend. Persons with respiratory illnesses/allergies should take the necessary precautions.

Seas will remain slight to moderate into the weekend.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: Up to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy, hazy and breezy.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Wednesday Thursday Friday WEATHER Variably Cloudy Hazy & Breezy Scattered Showers Partly Cloudy & Hazy Isolated Showers Possible Partly Cloudy Hazy HIGH TEMP 31°C /88°F 33°C / 91°F 33°C / 91°F LOW TEMP 28°C / 82°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:48 AM 05:49 AM 05:49 AM SUNSET 06:49 PM 06:49 PM 06:49 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1959