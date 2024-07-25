DATE ISSUED: Thursday 25th July 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 26th July 2024
WEATHER:
This afternoon: Humid, hazy and breezy.
Tonight, through Friday midday: Hazy and breezy. Brief showers are possible.
Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F
Sunset Today: 6:49 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:49 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
This afternoon through Friday midday: Northeast to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 18 mph and higher gusts.
SYNOPSIS:
High concentrations of Saharan dust result in hazy skies and poor air quality across the region, until this weekend. Persons with respiratory illnesses/allergies should take the necessary precautions. Meanwhile, expect hot and humid conditions, despite a moderate breeze. Stay hydrated and keep to the shade whenever possible!
Seas will remain slight to moderate into the weekend.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: Up to 5 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Hazy and breezy with isolated showers.
FORECASTER: Craig
3-DAY FORECAST
|
DAY
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
WEATHER
|
Hot & Humid
Hazy & Breezy
Brief Showers
|
Hot & Humid
Hazy & Breezy
|
Variably Cloudy
Hazy & Breezy
Brief Showers
|
HIGH TEMP
|
32°C / 90°F
|
33°C / 91°F
|
32°C / 90°F
|
LOW TEMP
|
28°C / 82°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
27°C / 81°F
|
SUNRISE
|
05:49 AM
|
05:49 AM
|
05:49 AM
|
SUNSET
|
06:49 PM
|
06:49 PM
|
06:49 PM
