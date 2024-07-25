DATE ISSUED: Thursday 25th July 2024 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday midday (12:00 LST) 26th July 2024

WEATHER:

This afternoon: Humid, hazy and breezy.

Tonight, through Friday midday: Hazy and breezy. Brief showers are possible.

Forecast High: 32°C / 90°F Forecast Low: 28°C / 82°F

Sunset Today: 6:49 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 5:49 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Friday midday: Northeast to easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 10 to 18 mph and higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

High concentrations of Saharan dust result in hazy skies and poor air quality across the region, until this weekend. Persons with respiratory illnesses/allergies should take the necessary precautions. Meanwhile, expect hot and humid conditions, despite a moderate breeze. Stay hydrated and keep to the shade whenever possible!

Seas will remain slight to moderate into the weekend.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: Up to 5 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday midday: Hazy and breezy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Craig

3-DAY FORECAST

DAY Thursday Friday Saturday WEATHER Hot & Humid Hazy & Breezy Brief Showers Hot & Humid Hazy & Breezy Variably Cloudy Hazy & Breezy Brief Showers HIGH TEMP 32°C / 90°F 33°C / 91°F 32°C / 90°F LOW TEMP 28°C / 82°F 27°C / 81°F 27°C / 81°F SUNRISE 05:49 AM 05:49 AM 05:49 AM SUNSET 06:49 PM 06:49 PM 06:49 PM

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1961