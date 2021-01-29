DATE ISSUED: Friday, January 29, 2021 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday midday (12:00 LST) January 30, 2021

WEATHER:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:05 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:45 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

This afternoon through Saturday midday: North-northwesterly to easterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 12 mph, becoming a light air and variable at times.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high-pressure ridge will maintain a light to gentle wind flow. Moisture associated with a low-level trough will increase the probability of showers during this forecast period.

Seas will remain slight to moderate before deteriorating tonight. The necessary advisories will be issued this evening. Small craft operators and sea bathers should remain vigilant.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Sunday midday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated shower.

FORECASTER: Pierre

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/public-weather-forecast-for-st-maarten-1046